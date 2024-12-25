Despite her dismissal, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye expressed gratitude for the support from Nigerians during her time as minister in Tinubu's government

In a trending interview on Wednesday, Ohanenye declared that she has no regrets about her time in office as minister of women's affairs

She voiced concerns over the misuse of government funds for meetings while Nigerians face hardships

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, December 25, former Women Affairs Minister Barrister Uju Kennedy Ohanenye expressed appreciation to Nigerians.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye thanks Nigerians after sack

She thanked Nigerians for their support during her time as minister under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

Legit.ng reported that Kennedy-Ohanenye was among several ministers relieved of their duties on Wednesday, October 23.

Speaking when she appeared as a guest on Channels TV Politics Today, the Anambra-born All Progressives Congress (APC) member also stated that she has no regrets about her job.

Uju Ohaneye raise concerns about huge funds

Amid economic challenges, the ex-minister and lawyer, shared concerns about huge funds used for meetings.

She criticized the excessive use of public funds for governmental meetings when basic needs of the populace remained unmet.

Uju Ohaneye stated thus:

"The most important thing is that I have been sacked and I thank Nigerians for the support they gave me."

"You'll tell people, "You can't use this huge amount of money to do just meetings when people are suffering."

"I have no regrets about how I did my job."

Watch Uju Ohaneye's interview below:

Uju Kennedy returns to court, video trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye returned to court after her dismissal by President Tinubu, reaffirming her commitment to justice.

In a viral video, she shared her resolve to combat abuse, particularly in cases involving vulnerable Nigerians, including children.

Her recent representation of a 5-year-old girl who was abused shows her dedication to pursuing justice relentlessly.

