Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, President Bola Tinubu's minister of women's affairs, have displayed more zeal and passion for her job since he resumed the role over a year ago. However, these are carried out with some controversies and criticism.

According to Daily Trust, the ministry exists because of the country's gender equity gaps and the need to meet the multidimensional demands on women in the global world.

List of controversies around Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, President Bola Tinubu's minister of women's affairs

Source: Twitter

Below are some of the controversies surrounding Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye:

UNICAL sexual harassment case

Kennedy-Ohanenye faced backlash for threatening to jail the victim of a sexual harassment case at the University of Calabar if they were found to be lying.

Many saw this as bullying and criticized her for not letting the investigation run its course. She later apologized for her comments

Child exploitation statement

At the Anambra Investment Summit, Kennedy-Ohanenye suggested employing children to produce everyday items like toothpicks and sanitary pads to boost urban development.

This sparked outrage, with many accusing her of endorsing child labour. She later clarified that she never advocated for using children to produce toothpicks.

Threat to sue the United Nations

Kennedy-Ohanenye threatened to sue the United Nations over alleged mismanagement of funds intended for Nigerians.

However, this exposed her misunderstanding of international law, as the UN enjoys immunity from lawsuits.

Disrupting ‘unauthorised’ events

The minister has been seen disrupting at least two events, citing a lack of approval from her ministry. The incidents were captured in viral video clips, sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians.

Some backed her stance, seeing it as a move to highlight the misuse of funds on events with no direct impact on women's lives. Others, however, criticized her aggressive approach, labelling it disruptive and potentially counterproductive ².

Source: Legit.ng