The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has commended President Tinubu over the appointment of seven new ministers

In a statement on Thursday, he explained how the new appointees will contribute to the nation's growth and development

In a major cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, President Tinubu sacked five ministers, redeployed 10 and made seven new nominations

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffle, announced on Wednesday, October 23.

Power Minister reacts to Tinubu's cabinet reshuffle. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Adebayo Adelabu

Source: Facebook

In a statement from his aide, Bolaji Tunji, the minister congratulated the Oyo state-born former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on his appointment as a Special Adviser on Public Communication and Orientation to Tinubu.

Similarly, he extended his congratulatory message to the newly appointed Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, a former senior lecturer in the Department of Jurisprudence and International Law, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, along with other federal ministers appointed by the President.

Adelabu described the appointments of the ministers as testaments to the President’s confidence in identifying and seeking out competent individuals to steer the ship of the Nigerian state.

“Being selected by Mr President is a reflection of their ability, exceptional leadership, and expertise,” Adelabu said.

Speaking further, the minister described Dare as a professional media consultant who would bring to bear his years of experience in his new role.

The Punch confirmed the report on Thursday, October 24.

Recall that on Wednesday, Tinubu sacked five ministers.

President Tinubu also re-assigned 10 ministers to new ministerial portfolios and appointed seven new ministers for Senate confirmation.

Read more about cabinet reshuffle here:

Tinubu appoints Bianca Ojukwu as minister

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu as the minister of state foreign affairs.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by the presidency after the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday, October 23.

According to the statement, Tinubu also approved 6 other new appointment as he rejig his cabinet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng