Uju Kennedy: Former Minister Returns to Court After Sack by Tinubu, Video Trends
- Former Minister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has returned to court after her dismissal by President Tinubu, reaffirming her commitment to justice
- In a viral video, she shared her resolve to combat abuse, particularly in cases involving vulnerable Nigerians, including children
- Her recent representation of a 5-year-old girl who was abused shows her dedication to pursuing justice relentlessly
Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has made headlines after returning to court following her dismissal by President Bola Tinubu.
In a video that has gone viral, Kennedy-Ohanenye expressed her unwavering commitment to justice, particularly in cases involving vulnerable Nigerians.
Uju Kennedy's Statement
In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Kennedy-Ohanenye wrote:
"I remain committed to fighting for a better society. My passion for justice remains unwavering, and I will not tolerate any form of abuse, especially against vulnerable Nigerians, including children. Today, I represented a heart-wrenching case involving a 5-year-old girl who was abused by her class teacher. This incident strengthens my resolve to combat such heinous crimes. To those who would dare perpetrate such atrocities, let this serve as a warning. I will pursue justice relentlessly in my capacity."
Background and Context
Kennedy-Ohanenye was one of the major casualties during President Bola Tinubu's first cabinet reshuffle in October.
She was relieved of her duties as Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, a position she had held since August 21, 2023.
Despite her dismissal, she has continued to advocate for justice and support victims of abuse.
See the X post below:
Uju Kennedy Reacts after Tinubu Fired Her
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, the sacked minister of women affairs, on Thursday, October 24, expressed her gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve.
In a statement shared on her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ohanenye said "it has been an honour and privilege to contribute to the development of our nation.
The Anambra-born All Progressives Congress (APC) member also thanked Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady, "for her invaluable guidance and support" during her (Uju Kennedy's) one-year tenure.
