Former Minister Returns to Court After Sack by Tinubu

Former Minister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has returned to court after her dismissal by President Tinubu, reaffirming her commitment to justice

In a viral video, she shared her resolve to combat abuse, particularly in cases involving vulnerable Nigerians, including children

Her recent representation of a 5-year-old girl who was abused shows her dedication to pursuing justice relentlessly

Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has made headlines after returning to court following her dismissal by President Bola Tinubu.

In a video that has gone viral, Kennedy-Ohanenye expressed her unwavering commitment to justice, particularly in cases involving vulnerable Nigerians.

Uju Kennedy's Statement

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Kennedy-Ohanenye wrote:

"I remain committed to fighting for a better society. My passion for justice remains unwavering, and I will not tolerate any form of abuse, especially against vulnerable Nigerians, including children. Today, I represented a heart-wrenching case involving a 5-year-old girl who was abused by her class teacher. This incident strengthens my resolve to combat such heinous crimes. To those who would dare perpetrate such atrocities, let this serve as a warning. I will pursue justice relentlessly in my capacity."

Background and Context

Kennedy-Ohanenye was one of the major casualties during President Bola Tinubu's first cabinet reshuffle in October.

She was relieved of her duties as Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, a position she had held since August 21, 2023.

Despite her dismissal, she has continued to advocate for justice and support victims of abuse.

