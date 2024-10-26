Recently removed from her post, ex-Women Affairs Minister Barrister Uju Kennedy Ohanenye has publicly vowed her continued support for President Bola Tinubu

Ohanenye’s pledge to "fight with Tinubu to the last" sparked a wide array of responses

Social media users voiced their discontent, with one commenter urging her to "sit down"

In a bold statement following her recent dismissal, former Women Affairs Minister Barrister Uju Kennedy Ohanenye has pledged her unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressing optimism for Nigeria’s future.

Legit.ng had reported that Ohanenye was dismissed alongside several other ministers, including Lola Ade-John (Tourism), Prof. Tahir Mamman (Education), Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo (Housing and Urban Development), and Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Youth Development).

This information was released in a statement by the President's special adviser on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, on Wednesday, October 23.

Taking to social media on Friday, October 25, Ohanenye expressed her faith in President Tinubu’s leadership and her determination to stand by him, despite her removal from office. She framed her loyalty as a commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

She said:

“This is a test of time. A highly spiritual movement that no human being can stop.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is destined to fix Nigeria, and I, Barr Uju Kennedy, will fight alongside him to the last. Let’s be optimistic. Nigeria will be great!”

In her message, Ohanenye encouraged Nigerians to stay hopeful, sharing her belief that Tinubu’s administration is on the right path.

"Let’s be optimistic. Nigeria will be great!" she said.

See her comments here:

Nigerians react to ex-minister's comment after sack

Her words have stirred reactions nationwide, with citizens, on X, sharing mixed views on her vow to "fight with Tinubu to the last."

Some praised her dedication, while others questioned her motives, suggesting the statement was more politically driven.

@IamObd said:

"Madam, I mean no disrespect, but goan sit down."

@keniemoh4real09 said:

"I feel so perturbed and shock in disbelieve as to how some people like you is still optimistic that Tinubu will fix Nigeria despite constant degradation and collapse in the country’s economy. Make it make sense pls!"

@Onyekaa_Ezugwu said:

"May life happen to you the way that Tinubu is fixing Nigeria."

@EmmaIbeoha said:

"At your age and position, you want to be doing political praise singing?? Is it that most of you don't have Shame or self worth?

"Allow those aspiring for SSAs to do this madam. If Bola value you enough, you should be in his policy strategy team, that's if he has one."

@greatnwanneo said: said:

Madam biko Rest. U are part of d bad governance we talking abt.

"How can someone in his right frame of mind be saying He is destined to fix Nigeria 🇳🇬. How? A man that has zero plans, haba! na until people carry stone una go know say der is hunger and hardship like never before."

