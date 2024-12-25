Former presidential spokesman Doyin Okupe has come under heavy criticism over his position on President Tinubu's maiden media chat

Okupe, in an interview with NAN, applauded President Tinubu’s performance, describing him as "damn good president" after his first chat with journalists since he assumed office

Meanwhile, many Nigerians on social media X reacted differently to Okupe's remarks about Tinubu's media chat

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesman, on Wednesday, December 25, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for demonstrating brilliance, composure and a good grasp of national issues during his maiden media chat.

Okupe defends Tinubu's media chat, Nigerians react. Photo credit: Doyin Okupe, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Okupe, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Lagos, commended Tinubu over his remarks on some topical issues.

The ex-presidential aide made this known in a post shared on his X page on Wednesday.

Okupe, who has worked with two past Nigerian Presidents, commended Tinubu’s brilliance and composure during the interview.

He tweeted:

“Kudos to the President’s media team on the first Presidential Media Chat.

“This, I dare say, he is a damn good President. And I should know, I worked for two past Presidents.”

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu spoke to selected journalists at his Lagos residence on Monday, in his first such media appearance since he assumed office about 18 months ago.

This created an avenue for his administration to engage the media on several issues bordering the country.

Tinubu answered questions on security concerns, the economy and other national issues affecting the country.

Nigerians react as Okupe defends Tinubu's media chat

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below:

@TinkNaija tweeted:

"I hate to insult people on Christmas Day but this man sure needs one. Oloshi!!

@AmodaOgunlere tweeted:

"Long Iive Tinubu keh Eveye body go love Tinubu Seh."

@amourab tweeted:

"Dem no know your gbedu again."

@ososensei tweeted:

"Everything that spews out of your mouth right now comes forth from your stomach infrastructural maintenance department."

@dammygtnet tweeted:

"Even if Tinubu collects his wife, he go still praise am."

@JanisOmorogbe tweeted:

"We will remind you this statement when it's your turn to cry."

@NathanielAasan tweeted:

"Yes he did.The question now is,What about you? What have you shown so far?"

@Olorogunboy tweeted:

"Sha dey deceive yourself. Anything that makes you sleep at night."

@sholayboh tweeted:

"He has used his house to get loan, money no dey again. He dey find money to repay back."

@alamien60 tweeted:

"The position you suited to in this administration is already occupied by someone. Please look for another job."

Read more about Tinubu's maiden media chat:

Media chat: Tinubu speaks on food stampedes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that during Monday's media chat, President Tinubu blamed the recent food stampedes in the country on a poor organisation.

Tinubu said he has been sharing palliatives in his Lagos residence for 25 years without any stampede incident.

Source: Legit.ng