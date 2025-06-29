Ajax has banished Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom and six others via a WhatsApp message in summer clear-out

All players have been removed from first-team training and assigned minimal resources ahead of club’s rebuild

Akpom’s future is uncertain as he remains hopeful for a Super Eagles call-up despite ongoing club drama

In a dramatic and somewhat controversial move, Dutch giants Ajax have reportedly banished Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom from the club’s training ground via a WhatsApp message.

The decision was delivered by Ajax’s technical director Alex Kroes, signalling a ruthless restructuring process led by new manager John Heitinga ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Ajax have informed seven players, including Nigerian forward Chuba Akpom, that they are not welcome at the club’s training ground. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, Akpom was among seven players informed they are no longer welcome at first-team training as the club undergoes a major summer overhaul.

The 29-year-old Arsenal graduate now finds himself in limbo, just two years after arriving at the Johan Cruyff Arena in a £12 million move from Middlesbrough.

From Arsenal academy to Ajax’s exit list

Once a promising talent in the Arsenal academy and a regular feature for England’s U21s, Akpom has spent the last few seasons trying to reignite his career across Europe.

A strong spell at Middlesbrough was followed by his transfer to Ajax in 2023, but his time in Amsterdam has been short-lived.

In January, the London-born forward was loaned to French Ligue 1 side Lille, where he made 14 appearances and scored 3 goals.

Despite having three years left on his Ajax contract, Ajax has made it clear that the Nigerian striker is surplus to requirements.

Joining Akpom on the chopping block are Carlos Forbs, Borna Sosa, Kristian Hlynsson, Christian Rasmussen, Jay Gorter, and Branco van den Boomen, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

The group has been excluded from full squad activities and restricted to using only basic training pitches and the gym.

One physiotherapist has been assigned to serve the entire sidelined group, a clear message of their status.

A tough summer ahead for Akpom

Akpom has previously expressed his desire to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, having switched his international allegiance from England in 2019.

Chuba Akpom with Super Eagles top striker Victor Osimhen during Ajax's Europa League clash versus Galatasaray. Photo by Alex Bierens De Haan

Source: Getty Images

Born in London to Nigerian parents, he remains eligible for the Nigerian national team but has yet to receive a formal call-up, per Daily Post.

With this unexpected development at Ajax, Akpom’s immediate future is uncertain.

While the club eyes a fresh rebuild to challenge again in the Champions League and Eredivisie, Akpom will be focused on securing a transfer that keeps him competitive and visible on the radar of the Super Eagles coaching staff.

For now, the 29-year-old striker must weigh his options amid limited access to first-team facilities and a clear message that his time in Amsterdam is over.

Akpom poised for Ligue 1 move

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that French Ligue 1 outfit, LOSC Lille have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Akpom on loan with a buy option.

Lille saw off competition from Premier League and Championship clubs, as well as teams across Europe, to agree to a deal with the former Arsenal player.

The 29-year-old striker scored 8 goals and provided 1 assist in 32 appearances this season, but is seeking a move away from Ajax due to limited playing opportunities.

