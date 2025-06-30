Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survivor of Air India flight 171, and Thai actor Ruangsak Loychusak have two things in common - both were sole survivors of their respective plane crashes and sat in seat 11A

Loychusak's 1998 crash survival story resurfaced online owing to the similarity of his seat to that of Ramesh, earning it the name 'the miracle seat'

Reacting to the ill-fated Air India flight that claimed over 260 lives, a lady who recently travelled to Quebec City on a plane said her seat was 11A as well and proudly showed her ticket

A lady, identified on Facebook as Keisha Francis, has displayed her flight ticket, showing people that she had sat in the 'miracle' seat 11A during her March break trip to Quebec City, Canada.

Seat 11A became popular recently after it was discovered that the sole survivor of the deadly Air India flight 171 crash of June 12, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, had sat in it, and that a Thai actor named Ruangsak Loychusak had also survived a plane crash in 1998 while in the same seat number.

Keisha marvelled at her flight ticket, saying she had found it while looking for her passport to renew a health card.

While noting that the seat number might seem of less importance to some people, she said to herself that it is a reminder that she is on earth for a purpose. She wrote on Facebook:

"What are the chances of this happening? Ethan and I travelled to Quebec City during March break, and look what my seat number was on the flight.... Seat 11A. I just happened to be looking for my passport to renew Ethan's health card, and there was my ticket. Wow!

"If you don't understand the significance of this, listen to this week's Mindfulness Meditation, or research the Air India Flight 171, where over 200 people died, except for one lone survivor. That one survivor sat in seat 11A. This may seem insignificant, but for me it's a reminder that I'm on earth for a purpose. Let's make each day count!"

Woman's seat 11A ticket stirs reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's flight ticket below:

Verona Allwood said:

"What a coincidence. My daughter God has a plan for your life. Never let hold of him. He loves you with an everlasting love. Just like how God saved that one man life that is how you witnessed him saved your life. God is real let us continue to serve him in spirit and in truth."

Rubenia Quijano said:

"How many airplanes are in the air every day? Like 12,000 which means probably 12,000 people at day seat in 11A everyday 😒."

Tina Walsh sID:

"I read a story yesterday where another man survived a crash as well. Seated in 11A. This wasn’t a recent crash, the story was mentioned because of the air India flight and the significance."

Phil Wilson SAID:

"Well, if the plane goes down you got a higher chance of surviving. I wouldn’t be surprised to see airliners charge more for that seat now."

Olivia Yurkiw said:

"When 9/11 happened ..there were also many many stories of how their lateness for work for one reason or another ….basically saved their lives …from a terrible fate. ….. Fate is something we have no control over … She was indeed very fortunate ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹."

Linda Cook-Atikian said:

"People will be asking for 11A I bet. And you already have it!!

"If course nobody should ever need it, and it was the opposite side to the building collision, but stuff like that makes people superstitious.

"I heard a rumour that there was one more…is that true?"

Two plane survivors seated in seat 11A

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about two plane crash survivors, 26 years apart, who had sat in seat 11A.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh emerged as the only survivor of the Air India crash that occurred on June 12 in Ahmedabad, India.

After international media picked up Ramesh’s story, Thai singer and actor James Ruangsak Loychusak made a striking revelation that he, too, had survived a plane crash while seated in 11A. In 1998, Loychusak was aboard a Thai Airways Airbus A310 that crashed during its third landing attempt in stormy weather at Surat Thani Airport.

