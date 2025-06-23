A Nigerian mother shared her reasons for not watching Tyler Perry's "Straw" movie after reading reviews

"Straw," a Netflix film featuring Taraji P. Henson, tells the story of a single mother struggling with her daughter’s health issues

Oma expressed relief on Facebook that she didn’t rush to watch the movie, as her reason sparked mixed reactions

A Nigerian mother named Oma shared why she won’t watch Tyler Perry’s trending movie, Straw, after seeing the reviews.

Straw, an emotionally charged film on Netflix, was produced by ace filmmaker Tyler Perry and gathered lots of reviews from movie lovers.

A Nigerian mother shares her reasons for not watching Tyler Perry's "Straw" movie after reading reviews. Photo: Oma's Kitchen and Living, Tyler Perry

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page known as Oma’s Kitchen and Living, the woman said she was glad she didn’t rush to watch the movie.

The movie explored the story of a single mother, Janiyah Wiltkinson, played by Taraji P. Henson.

She was hit in different directions by the struggles of life, but the most difficult challenge was caring for her daughter Aria, who was frequently ill.

Mother shares why she won’t watch Straw movie

The Nigerian mother, who wrote about the movie in a Facebook post, shared why she had no plans of watching the movie.

She said:

“Glad I didn't rush to watch this 'STRAW' movie. All the reviews I've seen and heard are the perfect reason why I won't be watching it. Anything that has to do with a mother struggling for her child or children messes with my head so bad.”

A Nigerian mum expresses relief on Facebook that she didn’t rush to watch the Straw movie. Photo: Tyler Perry

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail woman’s opinion about Straw movie

Onyinye Ochia Uwazuruonye said:

"Sis, I did watch it. Maybe I was in a bad mood when I watched it cus I didn’t cry one bit. My sis in law asked why I wasn’t crying yet. But it’s a really good movie."

Godson Chigozie Henry said:

"Me too . I can't watch it for now."

Chidimma Onyema said:

"Nne we are on the same table, I ain’t watching anything that will give me premium tears and anxiety. When it comes to movies, it should be pure entertainment- anything that is not comedy, motivational or romance ain’t for me chaaaa. I am shielding my mental health."

Faustina Chioma Chinedu said:

"I have not watched, i say make i run read the movie from comments section. Somebody should gist me more."

Chinwendu Linda Eze said:

"If you watch this movie no matter how strong hearted you are, you will surely cry."

Adabeke Uwaz Egeonu said:

"I swear. I'm afraid of watching too."

In related stories, a lady shared her review on the movie, while a single mother shared how the movie affected her.

Woman who re-watched Straw shares observations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman re-watched Straw and shared her powerful discovery online.

She shared what she had realised after seeing the movie again, stating that she didn't notice it while watching it the first time.

Her analysis sparked reactions online, with many agreeing they missed the emotional detail and said they might re-watch it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng