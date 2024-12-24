President Bola Tinubu held his first media created the avenue for his administration to engage the media on several issues bordering the country

Tinubu answered questions on security concerns, the economy and other national issues affecting the country

However, there are several things that you need to know about the chat and the five most important things have been outlined

President Bola Tinubu's first media chat has provided valuable insights into his administration's stance on critical national issues.

During the media chat, the president touched on several areas of his administration, from security to the economy and the 2025 budget.

Five things to know about Tinubu media chat Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Here are some things about the media chat you should know:

Stampede Incidents and Responsible Giving

Tinubu expressed condolences to families affected by recent stampede incidents linked to charity.

He emphasized the importance of responsible giving, encouraging individuals to live within their means and avoid publicizing their charitable efforts if they're not prepared to handle the consequences.

Progress in Tackling Insecurity

The President expressed optimism about the current security architecture, citing notable improvements in previously volatile regions.

He acknowledged the country's dark past but emphasized that his administration is committed to restoring peace and stability.

Removal of Fuel Subsidy and Forex Harmonization

Tinubu defended his administration's decision to remove the fuel subsidy and harmonize foreign exchange rates.

He described these measures as necessary steps for Nigeria's economic recovery, emphasizing that the country can no longer afford to subsidize fuel for the entire West Africa sub-region.

Tax Reform Bills for a Modern Economy

The President reaffirmed his commitment to implementing comprehensive tax reforms aimed at aligning Nigeria's economy with global standards.

He emphasized the importance of creating an efficient tax system that fosters economic growth while reducing dependency on oil revenues.

Expected Impacts of His Reforms

Tinubu acknowledged the temporary hardships caused by his administration's policies but urged Nigerians to remain patient and hopeful.

He emphasized that the reforms are essential for the country's long-term growth and prosperity.

Tinubu holds maiden media chat

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has announced his readiness to hold a maiden media chat on Monday, December 23.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's spokesperson, announced the development earlier in the day in a statement.

The media chat will provide an opportunity for the president to engage with the media and the Nigerian public on economic, security and other issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng