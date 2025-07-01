The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has sent a message to the newly inaugurated Governing Board of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and its Management

Oyetola urged the NPA governing board and management to cooperate and work on positive reforms being pursued to develop the country's economy

He reminded the team that the day-to-day operations and execution of policy decisions remain solely the responsibility of the Managing Director and the Management Team

FCT, Abuja - The newly inaugurated Governing Board of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and Management have been urged to cooperate and work harmoniously.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, called on the new NPA board and management to build on the positive reforms being pursued to develop the country's economy.

Oyetola gave the charge during the inauguration of the newly constituted NPA Governing Board at the Ministry’s Conference Room in Abuja, on Monday, June 30, 2025.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng.

He said the inauguration is a vital step in strengthening the governance framework of the NPA.

The minister said the inauguration is also to align the NPA with the broader vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to reform and revitalise key government institutions.

According to Oyetola, the inauguration marks a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to reposition the maritime sector as a driver of national economic development.

The minister noted that the NPA Act assigns critical policy oversight responsibilities to the Governing Board, particularly in areas concerning staffing and budgetary matters. T

Oyetola explained that these roles are executed primarily through the Board’s Staff and Establishment Committee and its Finance Committee.

The former Osun state governor, however, emphasised that the day-to-day management of the Authority remains the exclusive responsibility of the Managing Director and the executive management team.

He stressed that the distinction is vital for operational integrity as clearly outlined in both the NPA Act and the Public Procurement Act of 2007.

“It is important to emphasise that the day-to-day operations and execution of policy decisions remain solely the responsibility of the Managing Director and the Management Team. This is clearly stipulated in Section 10(3) of the NPA Act and further reinforced by the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007. Clear boundaries between governance and management must be maintained for operational integrity and efficiency.

“The Board is to provide policy direction and supervision in line with government directives, but must not interfere with routine management or operational execution.

“To the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, I enjoin you to engage constructively with the Board in a manner that reflects professionalism, mutual respect, and shared responsibility. Institutional harmony is vital, and this can only be achieved through cooperation, transparency, and unwavering dedication to national service."

