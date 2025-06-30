Without the owner's permission, a 37-year-old man, Michael Brown, who runs Brown's Dream Team Landscaping, threw a wild party in a N6.6 billion mansion he was paid to cut its grass

Michael Brown, the owner of Brown's Dream Team Landscaping, has been accused of hosting a wild party in his client's $4.3 million (N6.6 billion) mansion without their permission.

The 37-year-old North Carolina man was hired by the owners of the property, who were on vacation, to mow the lawn, only for him to throw a massive party.

A 37-year-old man throws a party in his client's N6.6 billion mansion, without their permission.

How Michael's party got to police

According to Daily Mail, neighbours of the North Carolina mansion were disturbed to hear loud music coming from the mansion and the sight of their usually quiet street clogged with cars, prompting them to file complaints.

The police arrived on the scene to stop the illegal party, which already had hundreds of guests, mostly teens and young adults. The guests reportedly paid entry fees.

A nearby resident, Wendy Squires, told WBTV:

"I was like, that’s not a venue, how are they managing this, so, we were disturbed with all the traffic and the cars and the people and not knowing what’s happening."

A man throws a wild party in N6.6 billion mansion he was paid to cut its grass.

Party-thrower defends his action

Brown had claimed that the mansion was his and that he threw the party to celebrate his son's graduation, but was arrested after the police found out he lied.

He was then charged with breaking and entering, second-degree trespassing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, injury to real property and obtaining property by false pretences.

Speaking with WSOCTV9, Brown argued that he didn't break the law.

"I didn't break the law, I just broke some rules of probably what the owners didn't want me to do, but I didn't break the law."

Brown, who was handed a $10,000 (N15 million) bond for his illegal party, added:

"I just want to always do something where we could create an income and bring a positive environment for his friends."

He also said he didn't charge an entry fee, but just made guests pay for the security. He added that the owner knew he was supposed to be at the mansion.

Owner's son reacts to illegal party

Jante Burch, the son of the mansion's owner, disputed Brown's claims fiercely. In his words:

"What I saw was a very egregious act in my mind. You had youth, they're smoking dope on my back porch, you're in the pool, you have violated.

"I was very angry at the fact that this happened, I knew when I saw it that there was not way that my parents knew any of this."

Cleaner's action elicits mixed reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the cleaner's action below:

Danelle Harris said:

"I feel like I saw a movie with this plot - I think it was LeBron James house."

Michael Brown said:

"He fumbled the bag on that. He definitely didn’t think about the outcome."

Raphael Rawlings said:

"Too bad he couldn't do a better job of concealing it... seeing that he was using someone else's home... only a chump gets busted for loud music... park cars off site, quick entry from the rear, keep it classy and indoors... only invite folks that knows the freaking assignment... keep it low key.🙄 Diddy style..."

Derrick Dowd said:

"Soooo, did they give the lawn guy keys to the house... obviously a home of this caliber has anti theft measures...so why was he given access to the house to begin with."

Lois Boyd said:

"Reminds me of Tyrone Biggums…he was house sitting for a couple that helped him get his real estate license. They went out of town and he sold their house and threw a crack party with the money, LOL! 😂😂😂"

Brandy Goodner said:

"So, he literally executed the new House Party movie when they crashed LeBron's house?? Lol too funny."

Nikki Nik said:

"The homeowners don’t have a Ring doorbell and motion activated cameras in a 4 million dollar house?! I had cameras even in a studio apt lmao."

