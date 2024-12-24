President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he has been giving palliatives for 25 years without any stampede incident

According to Tinubu, the recent food stampedes across three states were due to poor organisation

Speaking during his first presidential media chat, Tinubu described the incidents as a “grave error” by the organisers

Ikoyi, Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu blamed the recent food stampedes in the country on a poor organisation.

Legit.ng reports that over 32 children were killed during a funfair in Ibadan with similar incidents in Okija and Abuja.

The tragic incident in Ibadan occurred during a stampede while participants were trying to break through the main gate of the venue.

The state police spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, said the command has commenced an investigation into the tragic incident.

Tinubu said he has been sharing palliatives in his Lagos residence for 25 years without any stampede incident.

“It is very sad that people are not well organised. We just have to be more disciplined in our society. Condolences to those who lost members, but it is good to give,”

He stated this during his first presidential media chat on Monday, December 23.

As reported by TheCable, President Tinubu described the incidents as a “grave error” by the organisers.

“I’ve been giving out foodstuff and commodities, including envelopes in Bourdillon, for the last 25 years, and I’ve never experienced this kind of incident because we are organised and disciplined.

“If you know you won’t have enough to give, don’t attempt to give or publicise it.”

