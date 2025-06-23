Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed regret for supporting President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election

El-Rufai explained that he was instrumental in the emergence of President Tinubu, and has therefore contributed to the problem of Nigeria

The former governor said 90 per cent of Nigerians are no longer in the present administration of President Tinubu and the ruling APC

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has claimed to have orchestrated the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the Nigerian president, while expressing regret for his contribution to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

The former governor made the comment while speaking on the Arise TV programme on Monday, June 23. He said he felt he had contributed to the Nigerian problems by supporting President Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Nasir El-Rufai expresses regret for supporting President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @elrufai, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

“I just feel like I contributed to this country’s problems by bringing the evil Tinubu into power. I should do the last lap by removing Tinubu,”

El-Rufai says Nigerians lost interest in APC

The former governor further maintained that Nigerians are no longer interested in the ruling APC and that 91 per cent of the people are against the ruling party. He said the Nigerian people want alternatives, who can put away their differences.

El-Rufai, who is one of the leaders of the coalition movement that just moved to register a new political party known as the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), explained that individuals from various political and ideological backgrounds have come together with one goal: to register the new political party.

According to El-Rufai, the movement was not about parties, stating that the group consists of members from the camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and former ministers under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari. He declared that he was not representing the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

El-Rufai speaks on coalition movement

He noted that there are chances of the movement becoming a single political party if there is a need for it. He said he and others can leave their group and join a political party. He said they are encouraged by the party of the coalition.

The former governor said they were all like-minded people and that their primary objective was to fix the country. He claimed that the country was currently under "urban bandits". He expressed confidence in defeating the ruling party in the next generation election.

El-Rufai then drew the parallels between the event that led to the fall of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 and the current political milieu.

Nasir El-Rufai speaks on the coalition movement Photo Credit: @elrudai

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai speaks on Tinubu's fate

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that it would be impossible for President Bola Tinubu to be re-elected in the 2027 election.

El-Rufai, in a recent interview, explained that anyone who shared a contrary view was far from the touch of reality.

The former governor's comment came as Tinubu commissioned projects in Kaduna and praised El-Rufai's successor for returning peace to the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng