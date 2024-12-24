PDP slammed Tinubu’s "no regrets" stance on subsidy removal, citing worsening hardships and unaccounted savings

The party refuted claims of progress, highlighting inflation, unemployment, and a weakened naira.

PDP urged Tinubu to witness citizens' struggles firsthand instead of relying on misleading data

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed strong disapproval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s continued defense of his administration’s reforms, describing them as "insensitive" to the widespread suffering faced by Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Monday, PDP National Publicity Secretary Hon. Debo Ologunagba criticized President Tinubu’s comments during a recent media chat, where he reaffirmed his position on the removal of the fuel subsidy.

According to the PDP, Tinubu’s claim of having "no regrets" over the removal of the subsidy, despite its crippling effects on the economy, highlights the administration’s disconnect from the welfare of citizens, Vanguard reported.

“President Tinubu admitted Nigerians are bearing the brunt of his administration’s failure to secure our nation’s borders and prevent the smuggling of petroleum products,” the statement read.

The PDP accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of failing to account for the savings from the subsidy removal while subjecting Nigerians to economic hardship, The Punch reported.

PDP says economic decline contradicts claims of progress

Ologunagba questioned Tinubu’s assertion that the economy has improved under his administration, pointing to worsening inflation (34.6%), unemployment (40%), and a weakened naira exchange rate of ₦1,700 to the US dollar.

“Nigerians are appalled by the fabricated statistics being bandied about. The reality is a comatose productive sector and extreme poverty,” he stated.

The PDP also highlighted recent food stampedes across the country, which led to the tragic deaths of 80 Nigerians, as evidence of the dire state of the nation.

The PDP urged President Tinubu to take a road trip from Abuja to Lagos, visit local markets, or walk the streets of Nigerian cities to witness the realities faced by citizens.

“Instead of relying on misleading data from his officials, the president should see the truth firsthand,” the statement concluded.

