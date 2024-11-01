After the emergency meeting held in Abuja, Nigerian governors acknowledged that the hunger crisis in the country

However, the governors expressed optimism about a better Nigeria and declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s reforms

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state reiterated the governors' commitment to supporting initiatives that would ease the suffering of Nigerians, especially in the light of the current economic challenges

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Thursday, October 31, the 36 state governors said they were aware Nigerians were hungry but expressed appreciation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reforms.

Governors back Tinubu as economic hardship bites harder. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Source: Facebook

The governors spoke after meeting with President Tinubu at the Aso Villa on Wednesday, October 30.

As reported by Vanguard on Friday, November 1, the governors’ position came as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kolo Kyari, who briefed them at the meeting, confirmed that there was now total fuel subsidy removal in the country.

He also informed the state chief executives of the company’s challenges and plans to alleviate the people’s sufferings caused by the frequent increase in the petrol pump price.

It will be recalled that the price of petrol has been increased thrice within a space of 60 days, inflicting more pains on the people.

Relief should come for the people — Uzodimma

Speaking with journalists at the end of the meeting, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state disclosed that it is the prayer of the governors that as soon as possible, relief should come the way of the people.

Uzodima said:

"We deliberated on issues affecting the country.

"We also received the supervisory officer of NNPCL, who briefed us on total subsidy removal, and the challenges facing the corporation, and his plans to alleviate the sufferings of our people, occasioned by the increase of prices.

"We saw with him, and also interpreted some of the presentations he made. It is our hope that things are going to be better any moment from now.

"We sympathize with our people; we support them. We know there is hardship in the country, we also appreciate the reforms being carried out by the president.

"Our prayer is that as soon as possible, the relief we are looking for should come, so we can begin to leverage on the benefits of the reforms."

Read related articles here:

Orji Kalu says Tinubu aware of hardship

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Senator Orji Kalu revealed that President Bola Tinubu was fully aware of the economic challenges in Nigeria and was taking steps to address them.

He mentioned that Tinubu often moves around the Federal Capital Territory at night to understand the situation firsthand.

Kalu also highlighted that economic hardship was a global issue, exacerbated by the lingering effects of COVID-19.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng