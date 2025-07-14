The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has been laid to rest at his private residence in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state

Adetona's burial was held in strict adherence to tradition and privacy, as he was reportedly interred according to traditional rites in a solemn ceremony

The traditional ruler's burial was attended by dignitaries, including the governors of Ogun and Labour as well as Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote

Oba Sikiru Adetona, the paramount ruler of the Ijebuland and the Awujale of Ijebuland, has been buried at his private residence in the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State.

The traditional ruler, who died at the age of 91, was reportedly interred according to traditional rites in a solemn ceremony on Monday, July 14. Royal family members, dignitaries and high chiefs from the Ijebu traditional council were in attendance.

List of governors at Awujale's burial

Among the dignitaries present at the burial were Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, former Governor Gbenga Daniel of the state, immediate past Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos. Also in attendance were in richest African man and Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote and veteran fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 D Ultimate.

The late traditional ruler reigned for over six decades, making him one of the longest-serving monarchs in the history of the country. His burial was the end of an era in the history of Ijebuland. Oba Obatona was praised for leading the Ijebuland with modernity, distinction and an unwavering commitment to justice and the cultural values of the Yoruba.

The Punch reported that the final rites of the final rites were held in strict adherence to privacy and tradition. At the same time, hundreds of sons and daughters of the town paid their last respects to the traditional ruler, whom they described as someone who is "principled", "fearless" and "a beacon of integrity".

Story of Late Awujale

Late Oba Adetona was born on May 10, 1934, and he ascended the throne in 1960, when he was at the age of 26. His death happened hours after the demise of the immediate former President Muhammadu Buhari was announced.

Coincidentally, the late Awujale was a close ally of the late President Buhari. In 1983, the then-governor of Ogun state, Olabisi Onabanjo, had earlier signed an order that Adetona would be dethroned and cease to be king from January 1, 1984, but the late former president, who was then in the military, overthrew the then-civilian government on December 31, 1983.

Obaship system in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ibadan Obaship system features two distinct succession lines, Civil and Military, with candidates ascending through over 20 chieftaincy stages in a rotational and merit-based structure.

Unlike other Yoruba towns, Ibadan’s throne isn’t limited to royal families; any qualified male indigene can become Olubadan by rising through either succession line.

The city has produced aged monarchs due to its lengthy promotion process, with most kings ascending the throne in their 70s or 80s, ensuring experienced leadership.

