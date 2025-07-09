A young Nigerian lady has shared her scary experience on TikTok after booking an Uber ride at around 10pm

According to the lady, she had already entered the ride when she observed what was on his head and got scared

Massive reactions trailed her video as social media users shared their opinions on what the mark could be

A disturbing incident was reported on TikTok by a young Nigerian lady who had a 'frightening' experience with an Uber driver.

The lady had booked a ride at around 10pm and had already gotten into the vehicle when she noticed something worrisome about the driver's head.

Lady captures white mark she saw on Uber driver's head at 10pm. Photo credit: @paramountcousin/TikTok, Andresr/Getty images.

Lady notices mark on uber driver's head

The TikTok user, @paramountcousin, posted a video of the driver, showing a white mark on his head that appeared to be made with chalk.

While sharing the clip, she expressed great fear and uncertainty about what the mark could signify.

In her words:

"I ordered for an Uber driver around 10pm at night from mainland to Island and I saw this on the drivers head. If na you, what's the first thing that will come to your mind? This one na Yoruba guy ooo, I no accept that one. I no fit ask, make e no vex wine up glass nd shut me up."

Lady displays strange mark she saw on Uber driver's head at 10pm. Photo credit: @paramountcousin/TikTok.

Reactions trail lady's experience with Uber driver

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the video.

@EVA stores said:

"The day I traveled from ijebu ode to sagamu, naso the driver pack powder for head oooo. Everyone slept in the bus I no gree sleep he was just looking at me from mirror throughout the journey. I sha know sey if na protection make e protect ya all and if otherwise, e no go work for me."

@TERRY ACE asked:

"E carry u reach where u Dey go yes or no?"

@(ODOGWU)world ZiNO said:

"He is protecting himself too the wey you are scared or worried that's how he is too, you no trust am and him no trust you."

@Apple User566569695 said:

"He wanted to shower wen d request came in, so he just wore his clothes and came straight cos the money was good/needed."

@COMFY said:

"Why do I feel he sprayed antiperspirant on his head, most people aren’t still aware it stains, reason I don’t like it."

@lady.E said:

"You still enter you get mind oooooo."

@cakeandpastrybymilly asked:

"Who slap am for head?"

@O added:

"Na u distract am from meeting."

Watch the video here:

Lady shares experience after booking ride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady took to social media to show people her experience after ordering a ride for a trip.

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's video as people shared what they would have done if in her shoes.

