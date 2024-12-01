The Accord Party vows to reshape Nigeria’s political future in 2027, with National Publicity Secretary Joseph Omorogbe highlighting growing support from passionate individuals

Omorogbe declared the party ready to compete with established parties, describing Accord as a "vehicle" for transformational leadership

The party urged Nigerians to support Accord's mission for good governance, promising a brighter future for the nation

The Accord Party has declared its determination to reshape Nigeria’s political landscape in the 2027 general elections.

Specifically, the party vowed to reclaim Nigeria from the grip of the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu.

Accord party declares readiness to take back Nigeria from Tinubu in 2027 Photo credit: @officialABAT/@Accordpartynig

Source: Twitter

Joseph Omorogbe, the Accord party’s National Publicity Secretary, made this bold statement during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

Omorogbe expressed confidence in the party's growing appeal, citing the influx of passionate and capable individuals joining the movement.

“Let me shock you,” he said. “More reasonable, articulate persons are warming up to be part of this great family, the Accord family.”

Omorogbe: How're building momentum for a political shift

The National Publicity Secretary highlighted the party’s readiness to compete head-on with established political parties, emphasizing that the Accord Party has evolved into a viable force for change.

“We are ready to compete favorably with other political parties in the 2027 general elections,” Omorogbe affirmed.

He described the party as a “vehicle” already in motion, determined to bring transformational leadership to Nigeria.

“What we have started, with the vehicle that has already moved, we are going to take Nigeria back and ensure we position this party as a major player in 2027,” he said.

Omorogbe urged Nigerians to align with the Accord Party’s vision, stating that its mission is to deliver good governance and restore hope to the nation.

“This is not about politics as usual. This is about building a Nigeria we can all be proud of," he emphasized..

Accord party expels ex-presidential candidate Imumolen, 7 others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Accord Party had expelled eight members, including its former presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen.

These members were expelled for alleged anti-party activities and gross violations of the party’s constitution.

The decision, which followed a meeting at the party's national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, also saw three other members suspended.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng