Nigerians on social media are condoling with a fellow citizen who recently lost his wife to the cold hands of death.

The man announced online that he had lost his wife on Thursday, July 10.

The man announced that his wife had died after childbirth. Photo credit: Instagram/House of Beam.

According to a post he made using his wife's X account, he said his wife, Alao Aminat Abimbola, died after childbirth.

His words:

"With a heavy heart, I husband and family of Alao Aminat Abimbola (House of Beam) announce her passing on., She passed on after her childbirth on Thursday, 10th of July. Please say a prayer for her and her surviving child."

The X page, House of Beam, which his wife used for her business when she was alive, is full of condolence messages after he made the post.

The man said his wife passed on after childbirth on July 10. Photo credit: X/House of Beam.

Reactions as man loses his wife after childbirth

@adeyemoffn said:

"Condolences! May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Aljanah Firdaus."

@Qual_crypt said:

"Hai this is sad. Take heart Sir. I feel how you feel. Stay strong. May God grant her journey mercy to eternity. Amen."

@mfclothingceo said:

"May God accept her return. This is sad. May God give the family to bear the irreparable loss."

@akinsonglobal said:

"May Allah forgive her and bless the child with best of blessing. May He make her passing easy for the family."

@AlexNwogu2 said:

"Wow!! Condolences to you and your family. This is really heartbreaking!"

@Laykay1103 said:

"May the good Lord comfort you and the rest of the family. My condolences."

@sulaimonidowuu said:

"Sorry for your loss. May Allah forgive her short-comings and admit her into jannatul firdaus."

@O_motola_ said:

"This is so sad to hear. May Allah forgive her sins and grant her Jannah, and may He grant you the strength to bear this loss. I pray He provides the child with everything he/she needs to grow in love and support. I’m truly sorry for your loss."

@olayiwolatunjii said:

"Sorry about this. May God comfort you and take care of the baby she left behind. May God accept her return and count her amongst the dwellers of Aljanat Firdaus. In December 2023, she attended the 3rd Day Fidau held for my late dad in Abk. She was a friend to my sister."

Pregnant woman dies as hospital allegedly demands N500k deposit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man lost his pregnant wife after he was unable to afford the N500,000 that a hospital asked him to pay as a deposit.

The hospital reportedly insisted that the man must raise the money before his pregnant wife would be attended to.

Due to his inability to pay the money, his wife died, leaving him alone with their other children who are still young.

