Ibrahim said the influence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been whittling, no thanks to internal crises confronting the party that once ruled Nigeria for 16 years

FCT, Abuja - Bala Ibrahim, the national publicity director of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s economic reforms are steering Nigeria’s economy towards recovery.

In an interview with The Punch, the APC spokesman also said another reason Tinubu will win the 2027 election is because the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in disarray.

“We expect to start seeing the fruits of these (economic) reforms right around the time of the election. That should be around 2026 and 2027. It is at that time people will start clapping for the party and the president.

“It will be almost impossible for someone to come from the outside, particularly an outsider that has failed the country before; an outsider that cannot contain its own crisis, to think of defeating the incumbent. It will be very difficult.”

PDP slams APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP said the APC's lifespan cannot extend beyond February 2027.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the PDP and Nigerians will send APC to political oblivion where the ruling party truly belongs.

Ologunagba boasted that Nigerians would send the APC to political oblivion “where the APC contraption truly belongs”.

