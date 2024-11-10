2027: ‘It Will Be Very Difficult to Unseat Tinubu’, APC, Gives 2 Reasons
- The APC has said that it will be difficult for anyone to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election
- Legit.ng reports that the ruling APC stated this via Bala Ibrahim, its national publicity director
- Ibrahim said the influence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been whittling, no thanks to internal crises confronting the party that once ruled Nigeria for 16 years
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance.
FCT, Abuja - Bala Ibrahim, the national publicity director of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s economic reforms are steering Nigeria’s economy towards recovery.
In an interview with The Punch, the APC spokesman also said another reason Tinubu will win the 2027 election is because the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in disarray.
He said:
“We expect to start seeing the fruits of these (economic) reforms right around the time of the election. That should be around 2026 and 2027. It is at that time people will start clapping for the party and the president.
“It will be almost impossible for someone to come from the outside, particularly an outsider that has failed the country before; an outsider that cannot contain its own crisis, to think of defeating the incumbent. It will be very difficult.”
Read more on APC:
- Tension as APC group tells Tinubu to take action against defence minister Badaru
- PDP vs APC: Winners finally emerge in Cross River LGA elections
- Rivers LG allocation: APC warns Fubara against blackmailing Tinubu, Wike, judiciary
- Ondo poll: Pro-APC groups dump Aiyedatiwa, declare for SDP's Akingboye
- Bianca Ojukwu: Anambra APC rejects Tinubu's ministerial nomination, threatens mass defection
PDP slams APC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP said the APC's lifespan cannot extend beyond February 2027.
The PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the PDP and Nigerians will send APC to political oblivion where the ruling party truly belongs.
Ologunagba boasted that Nigerians would send the APC to political oblivion “where the APC contraption truly belongs”.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.