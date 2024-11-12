Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted that President Bola Tinubu can only be defeated in just one way in the 2027 presidential election

Ayodele, in his latest prophecy, said the only way out was for the PDP, Labour Party and the NNPP to form a coalition against the president in the next general election

The cleric's prophecy came amid the opposition's permutations to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 election, while many of them announced openness to coalition

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has boldly predicted the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria. He says the only way to unseat President Bola Tinubu is through a coalition of major opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

He emphasized that these parties must come together and present a strong, rugged candidate to challenge President Tinubu. If not, he believes it will be a smooth ride for the incumbent president in 2027. Primate Ayodele specifically warned the PDP that fielding Atiku Abubakar as their candidate would be disastrous and result in defeat.

Ayodele asked PCP, Labour Party, and NNPP to form a coalition ahead of 2027 Photo Credit: @primate_ayodele, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

No governor can defeat Tinubu in 2027 - Ayodele

Tribune reported that Ayodele stated that no sitting governor in the PDP has the capacity to become president in 2027, citing their lack of strength. Primate Ayodele's statement highlights the importance of unity among opposition parties to effect change in the 2027 election.

The cleric said:

“If the PDP decides to field Atiku, it will be a disaster; they will lose the election. If PDP wants to stand alone, they will run into debt and as it stands, there is no sitting governor that has the capacity to become president in PDP, They are not strong enough.”

The PDP and other opposition parties in Nigeria are working ahead of 2027 to ensure President Tinubu does not return to office after the next general election.

Primate Ayodele's prophecy could be described as timely as major stakeholders in the 2023 presidential election, including PDP flagbearer during the poll, Atiku Abubakar, have called for a coalition.

