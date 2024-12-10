Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has responded to the call that President Bola Tinubu should be allowed to complete his second tenure before shifting power to the north

Paul Ibe, a media adviser to Atiku, posited that in 2027, the South would have spent 17 years in the presidency while the North would have spent 11 years, questioning the equity and fairness of the call to support Tinubu

Atiku also questioned if President Tinubu has done what can earn him a second term in the presidency

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has responded to the call by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume. Akume had urged Northerners interested in the presidency to wait until 2031, allowing President Bola Tinubu to complete his second term.

The PDP chieftain argued that there is a six-year difference in the length of time the North and South have held the presidency. He pointed out that by 2027, the South will have had 17 years of leadership, while the North will have had only 11 years.

Atiku explains why President Tinubu did not deserve a second term

2027 Presidency: How Atiku reacts to Tinubu's government

The former vice president's statement was in reaction to Akume's comment on a TVC program, where he stated that Northerners should wait until 2031 to run for the presidency. Akume had said that President Tinubu, as a Southerner, should be allowed to have a second term.

Atiku questioned the fairness and equity of Akume's proposal, highlighting the disparity in the number of years the North and South have held the presidency. He also emphasized that the Nigerian people have the power to elect and vote out their government.

Paul Ibe, the media adviser to the PDP chieftain, then asked if the Tinubu government has demonstrated that it deserves to be re-elected, implying that the government's performance should be the determining factor in the 2027 presidential election rather than Akume's proposal.

See Ibe's statement here:

Ayodele speaks on defeating Tinubu in 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted that President Bola Tinubu can only be defeated in just one way in the 2027 presidential election.

In his latest prophecy, Ayodele said the only way out was for the PDP, Labour Party, and the NNPP to form a coalition against the president in the next general election.

The cleric's prophecy came amid the opposition's permutations to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 election, and many of them announced their openness to a coalition.

