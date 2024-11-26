Abia south Senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has disclosed that the presidency never approach the national assembly to approve the purchase of the new presidential jet

President Bola Tinubu led government had announced the purchase of a new Airbus A330 earlier in August 2024

Senator Abaribe who spoke on the purchase, said he had always been at the national assembly but never come across any document in relation to the new presidential jet

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South Senatorial District, has revealed that the National Assembly was not approached for approval before the purchase of a new presidential jet. This comes after the Presidency unveiled a new Airbus A330 purchased for President Bola Tinubu in August, sparking widespread criticism from Nigerians who felt the President prioritized his luxury over the economic hardship faced by the masses.

Abaribe, who appeared on Channels Television's Politics Today, stated that no request was brought before the National Assembly for the purchase of a new plane. He emphasized that he has always been in the National Assembly and never saw any document related to the purchase. Abaribe's disclosure contradicts the perception that National Assembly members rubber-stamped the easy approval of the Presidency's request to purchase a new jet.

Controversies surrounding presidential jet

The purchase of the presidential jet has been a contentious issue, with many criticizing the Presidency for prioritizing luxury over the needs of citizens. Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga had earlier explained that the purchased jet was not new but "refurbished." However, this explanation has not quelled the criticism, with many calling for greater transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

Abaribe's revelation has significant implications for the role of the National Assembly in checking the executive. He expressed concern that the public perceives National Assembly members as rubber-stamped, which he attributes to the lawmakers' feeling that they have fought a lot without much yield. Abaribe emphasized the need for cooperation between the executive and legislative branches of government.

