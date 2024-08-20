Peter Obi of the Labour Party has demanded accountability and transparency on the controversies about the new presidential jet

Obi is asking President Bola Tinubu-led government to disclose the price of the new presidential jets and other details surrounding it

The former Anambra governor also demanded the state and conditions of the former one that the government was planning to dispose

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has raised questions about the new presidential jet bought by President Bola Tinubu's administration, saying the French court is to blame for the revelation.

Before now, the buying of the new presidential jet had remained a rumour, with the presidency keeping mute on the report, but the news became authentic when a French court seized three presidential jets belonging to Nigeria, and the new jet was one of them.

Presidency shares picture of new presidential jet

The presidency finally shared pictures of the presidential jet when President Tinubu was preparing to travel to France on Monday, August 19. It said it replaced the old one bought 19 years ago by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Reacting to the development, Peter Obi said Nigerians need to know the airline's cost, age, and time in operation.

Obi asks about Nigeria's old presidential jet

The former governor of Anambra state, in a tweet on Tuesday, August 20, added that Nigerians deserved to know how the old jets were disposing, their number and why they were being sold.

The Labour Party presidential flagbearer then called for accountability and transparency in the state of the national assets, adding that the government stands the chance of losing its respect should Tinubu's administration fail to provide all the details to Nigerians.

Peter Obi's tweet reads in part:

"Nigerian taxpayers whose money was used to purchase it need to be privy to how much it cost and how old the aircraft is and how long it's been in operation."

