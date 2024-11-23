The federal government has denied the report of the mass sacking of civil servants who obtained fraudulent degrees in the Benin Republic and Togo

According to a statement from the Federal Civil Service Commission, there has not been any letter of recommendation for such action

Former Senator Shehu Sani had earlier made the allegation, calling on the government to revert the move of sacking workers with degrees from Benin Republic and Togo

Some federal civil servants were gripped with fear over the security of their jobs following claims that the government has started weeding out those who obtained their degree certificates from unrecognised universities in Benin Republic and Togo.

The situation was heightened by a post on the verified X (formerly Twitter) handle of former Senator Shehu Sani, who decried the alleged sack of the affected civil servants.

Senator Sani wrote:

"Thousands of guys who graduated from the Benin Republic universities, got jobs and married with kids are the ones hardest hit with this mass sacking by the FG. I appeal to the government to reconsider the sacking by creating an opening for them to make up with a Nigerian degree through the open university system."

FCSC denies sacking of Benin, Togo degree holders

However, Vanguard reported that the Federal Civil Service Commission has denied the claim of mass sacks of workers who obtained their degrees from the two countries. Responding to an inquiry, the Head of the Civil Service Commission, through Taiwo Hassan, the Head of Press and Media Relations, denied any current mass disengagement within the civil service, emphasizing that the Commission had not received any formal recommendation for such action.

The Commission further reiterated its statutory role, stating, "The Commission holds the power to employ, transfer, dismiss, discipline, and promote. If you ask me if we are dismissing now, I will say no. We have not dismissed anybody, which is based on what I know now. Disengagement is not something hidden."

Recall that earlier this year, the erstwhile Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, set up a panel to investigate degree mills allegedly operating from some neighbouring African countries. The panel, headed by Prof. Jubril Aminu, reported that over 22,000 fake certificates were obtained by Nigerians from unrecognised universities in Benin and Togo, particularly between 2019 and 2023.

