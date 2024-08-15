Three aircraft belonging to the Nigerian government have been seized under the authority of a French court

This follows a protracted legal battle between a sub-national and Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Ltd, a Chinese company

Legit.ng gathered that the affected presidential jets are currently undergoing maintenance

Paris, France - A court in France has reportedly authorised the seizure of three presidential jets linked to the Nigerian federal government.

Two of the jets, part of the Nigerian presidential air fleet, were recently put up for sale, while the third, an Airbus 330, was bought by Nigeria but not yet delivered, Premium Times noted.

The jets were seized after an application by Zhongshan, a Chinese company whose export processing zone management contract was revoked by the Ogun state government in 2016.

The seized presidential jets include a Dassault Falcon 7X at Le Bourget airport in Paris France, a Boeing 737, and an Airbus 330 at Basel-Mulhouse airport in Switzerland. The Nigerian government reportedly paid over $100 million for the Airbus.

The delivered planes are currently undergoing maintenance.

The Nigerian government has yet to comment on this development.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian presidential air fleet is under the control of the national security adviser (NSA).

According to a report sighted on Vanguard, the Nigerian fleet is among those with the largest number of aircraft in Africa.

The article also said the fleet is maintained with over N10 billion budget annually.

Tinubu’s govt puts 3 aircraft up for sale

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government put three ageing presidential jets up for sale.

The sale would cut the number of jets in the presidential air fleet by half as it reportedly consists of six airplanes and four helicopters.

