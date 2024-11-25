Governor Ahmed Aliyu has announced a maintenance allowance for secondary schools in Sokoto state

Aliyu approved N200,000 as monthly maintenance fees for principals of each secondary school in the 23 LGAs

Governor Aliyu’s Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa, said the payment of the monthly maintenance allowance will commence in January 2025

Sokoto state - Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state has approved N200,000 as maintenance fees for principals of each secondary school across the 23 local governments every month..

The gesture is to ensure the delivery of quality education to the citizens of the state in a conducive environment.

Aliyu disclosed this during the Sokoto State 2025 Citizens Budget Discussion on Monday, November 25, Nigerian Tribune reports.

A former deputy governor, Chiso Abdullahi, appealed to Governor Allyu to approve a certain amount to assist the school’s principal in repairing some little damage notice.

Abdullahi said the principal would fix the damages without having to wait for long for approval by the government.

He explained that approved money will enable the schools to have their carpenters, and bricklayers, among others to make amendments whenever the need arises.

Governor Aliyu’s Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa, said the governor has approved January 2025 as the commencement date for the release of the fund.

“Let me inform this gathering that the governor in his usual manner asked me to inform the general public that in line with the appeal made by the former deputy, he has agreed to give each school principal a sum of two hundred thousand naira each monthly.

