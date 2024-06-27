The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has revealed the stance of the Senate if President Tinubu requests for a new aircraft

Akpabio maintained that Tinubu's request would be granted since it would be in the interest of Nigerians and no cheap blackmail could stop it

Meanwhile, the report states that the 10th Senate is proposing that the federal government procure new aircraft for President Tinubu and his vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, amid hardship that has continued to generate reactions in the polity

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Nigerian Senate led by Godswill Akpabio has said that no ‘anticipated’ blackmail can stop it from approving the purchase of the presidential plane if the need arises.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Senate reacts to alleged request for presidential aircrafts

On Thursday, June 27, the senate also clarified that there was no request for the approval of the purchase of a presidential jet before it.

As reported by The Punch, this was made known at the plenary on Thursday by the Senate President, Akpabio when he clarified social media news on his comments on the purchase of the plane.

Legit.ng understands that Akapbio was reacting to the report that was based on a recommendation by the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence to acquire new aircraft for the President and Vice President, citing the current jets as faulty and unsafe.

New aircraft: Akpabio said Tinubu's request will be granted

But on Thursday, Akpabio said:

“We care about the president and we care about the Nigerian people. We will approve things that will benefit the Nigerian people.

“We will approve things that would improve the living standard of the people. At the same time, we will also take cognizance of the duties of the president.

“If his vehicle is bad, we will repair the vehicle. If his plane is bad, we will approve money for the repair of the plane. So that is not an issue. There is nothing before us.

I don’t think you should worry about it.”

Experts fault move to purchase of new presidential fleets

In another report, aviation experts have expressed strong disapproval of the National Assembly's (NASS) decision to purchase new presidential fleets, given the country's current economic challenges.

As reported by Legit.ng, the experts argued that this move is both wasteful and insensitive, given the current economic challenges facing the country.

Chief Executive Officer of Centurion Aviation Security and Safety Consult, Group Captain John Ojikutu (rtd), criticized the proposal, arguing that the existing aircraft are still serviceable.

