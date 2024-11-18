Labour Party governorship candidate in Ondo State, Ayodele Olorunfemi, has opened up on his defeat in last Saturday's election

In an interview, Olorunfemi detailed how LP 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi and the NLC played a huge role in his loss, vowing not to forgive them

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa emerged as the winner of the Ondo state election 2024 after polling 366,781 votes, defeating his Agboola Ajayi of the PDP, who came second with 117,8455 votes and Labour Party's Olorunfemi trailed behind with 1,162 votes

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The reinstated Labour Party (LP) candidate, Ayodele Olorunfemi Festus, has reacted to the outcome of the Ondo state governorship election, held on Saturday, November 16.

LP candidate claimed Peter Obi and the NLC contributed to his loss in Ondo election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Ayodele Olorunfemi Festus

Source: Facebook

Olorunfemi lamented bitterly and attributed his failure to secure Saturday's election victory to Peter Obi, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

He vowed not to forgive Obi and the labour union for their role in scuttling his Ondo governorship campaign.

Speaking exclusively with The Punch, Olorunfemi said:

“I have Peter Obi and the NLC to thank for that. They have scuttled my aspirations and chances to win this Ondo election. These people spoilt things for us with that PDP reject they wanted to force on the party. Their insistence on having Ebiseni on the ballot ruined everything for me.

“They just capitalised on the crisis between the Labour Party and the Nigeria Labour Congress to create problems. Can you imagine that Ebiseni wrote a letter to the court in my name without my knowledge, saying I have withdrawn from the race? They cannot exclude me from such a position.”

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the winner of the Ondo state governorship election, which was held on Saturday, November 19.

Meanwhile, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, INEC's presiding officer in the election, said Aiyedatiwa polled a total vote of 366,781, and his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came second with 117 845 votes.

Akinwunmi announced the results at the collation centre in Akure, the state capital, on Sunday, November 17, and monitored them by Legit.ng.

The Labour Party's Olorunfemi Festus candidate scored 1,162, while the Zenith Labour Party candidate, Abass Mimiko, garnered 2,692 votes.

Olorunfemi’s loss comes a few days after INEC returned his name on the ballot as LP flagbearer for the November 16 poll, following a ruling by the Court of Appeal.

Read more about Ondo election here:

Ondo 2024: Aiyedatiwa pens tribute to Akeredolu after victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aiyedatiwa dedicated his election victory to his late mentor and political boss, Rotimi Akeredolu, the former governor of Ondo state.

In a moving tribute, Aiyedatiwa wished Akeredolu was present to witness his re-election victory and declaration by INEC on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

The APC candidate was declared the winner of the Ondo governorship election held on Saturday, November 16, after securing 366,781 votes.

Source: Legit.ng