A Nigerian man who has three university degrees is reportedly working as a cleaner at Ebonyi State University Abakaliki

The man, identified as Dr Enyi Onyebuchi Paul, was said to have started in the school as a cleaner but studied his way up

He obtained a BSc, an MSc and a PhD while still working as a cleaner in the school, but also has remained in the same position

A man who is a PhD holder is trending online after it was said that he works as a cleaner at a university.

The man is said to hail from Ikelegu Ishieke in the Ndiabor community of Ebonyi LGA, Ebonyi state.

Dr Enyi Onyebuchi Paul reportedly works as a cleaner. Photo credit: Facebook/Odo Godfrey Chikwere and Enyi Onyebuchi.

Source: Facebook

According to Odo Godfrey Chikwere, a journalist with Legacy 95.1 FM, Abakaliki, the man has a PhD in mathematics.

Odo said the man started at the Ebonyi State University as a cleaner, but he gradually studied to become a PhD holder.

"This is Dr Enyi Onyebuchi Paul. From Ikelegu ishieke in Ndiabor community of Ebonyi LGA, Ebonyi state. He got a job at Ebonyi State University in the year 2007 as a cleaner/Messenger. He struggled to see himself through a university education in the same school to the level of PhD in 2022."

However, Odo lamented that the man is still a cleaner in the school despite having a higher qualification than the one he started with.

Journalist Odo Godfrey Chikwere, shared Dr. Enyi Onyebuchi's story on Facebook. Photo credit: Facebook/Odo Godfrey Chikwere and Dr Enyi Onyebuchi

Source: Facebook

He said Dr Enyi's salary is N70,000, noting that he deserved to be helped to get a better positon.

"Izzi big men, this is one of your brothers with PhD earning 70,000 a month in EBSU. I ran into this guy's case, he is a PhD holder in Mathematics Education earning less than 70,000 per month in EBSU. This guy's case should be an embarrassment to any Izzi man he approached for assistance but they turned him down."

Legit.ng has reached out to both Odo Godfrey Chikwere and Dr Enyi Onyebuchi Paul for comments.

Reactions to story of PhD holder working as a cleaner

Anthony Nnanna

"Odo Godfrey Chikwere God bless you exceedingly brother man. I'll send across how dilapidated his conditions was when he enrolled in his work and studies program before struggling to do his masters and PhD program. He went through thick and thin to make ends meet. His files are being swept into the carpet and sat on because he has no relation to run to. He is a father of 2 but has trained 2 biological siblings as a graduate in anatomy and banking and finance ,respectively. May God reward you abundantly baby mouth."

Neat Alphons said:

"Movement brings prosperity. Don't be scared to leave your comfort zone. Don't be scared to leave that job if you are not valued and make that move."

Source: Legit.ng