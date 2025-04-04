Jay Jay Okocha's beautiful daughter Daniella who is a lawyer has continued to send the social media space agog with her beauty

Daniella is the first child of the mercurial midfielder and she has continued to grow gracefully under the watchful eyes of her mother Nkechi

She once took to social media to disclose the number of tattoos and piercings she has on her body

Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha is the proud father of the beautiful Daniella, who has sent tongues wagging on social media.

Daniella Okocha, the eldest of the two children, has continued to blossom into a striking young woman under the watchful eyes of her mother Nkechi.

Jay Jay Okocha was born and raised in Enugu State, while his wife, Nkechi, comes from Abia State.

Daniella Okocha is a lawyer who is based in the UK. Photo: danniie_okocha.

Source: Instagram

Many fans might be surprised that the football icon has a daughter as grown and graceful as Daniella.

She was born on June 24 and will celebrate her 27th birthday in the middle of this year.

Reports have it that Daniella resides and studies in the United Kingdom, though she occasionally takes trips to Nigeria to visit her father, who lives in Lagos.

Now a captivating beauty, Daniella has matured into an impressive young woman, and it’s likely that suitors will soon be lining up to win her heart.

Daniella Okocha with tattoos, piercings

In 2023, the beauty disclosed that she has 21 tattoos on her body, as well as 18 piercings, per Linda Ikeji.

Responding to a number of quick questions, she wrote - birthday, 24th of June; tattoos 21 (some big, some small).

She continued - Piercings 18; phobia cats and small spaces, fav season, summer; fav artiste, Shallipopi; fav place, my bed.

Daniella added - fav food, I don't discriminate; fav drink, water, frozen daiquiri.

Meanwhile, she has continued to share adorable photos on social media and her followers are leaving special messages.

PM News reports that Daniella is a lawyer, content creator, socialite, and entrepreneur who has finally graduated to start practising law.

Okocha parties with wife and daughter

Only recently, Daniella shared footage capturing the moment her father showed off his dancing skills during a party with his wife.

The legendary attacker married his wife Nkechi in 1997 during his time with Turkish Super League side Fenerbahce, and they were blessed with two children.

Jay Jay Okocha is the proud father of the beautiful Daniella. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

In 2022, Okocha described how he and his wife have kept their marriage going after 25 years despite the popular notion that celebrities struggle in marriage.

Okocha shares biggest regret

Legit.ng earlier reported that Okocha expressed regret over his failure to win the prestigious CAF Player of the Year award during his active days.

The ex-PSG player won the 1994 AFCON and claimed a gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics with Nigeria's Dream Team.

The former Fenerbahce player captained Nigeria to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan under coach Festus Onigbinde.

However, he admitted that winning the BBC Player of the Year Award helped serve as a form of compensation for his inability to secure the CAF honour.

