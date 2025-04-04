Segun 'Success' Olanrewaju collapsed and passed away during a bout against Ghana's Jon Mbanugu on Saturday night

The mother of the late Nigerian boxer has alleged foul play, saying her son earlier sent a text message that he was being threatened

She has taken to social media to demand justice, saying Segun was her only son who had a wife and two kids

The mother of Nigerian boxer Segun 'Success' Olanrewaju, who collapsed and passed away while in action in Ghana is crying out for justice.

The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) had disclosed that 'Success' was not granted approval for the fight which eventually turned fatal.

It was gathered that his initial fight scheduled for Friday was cancelled after being adjudged overweight.

Segun Olanrewaju's mother has continued to demand justice. Photo: Matthew Ashton.

Source: Getty Images

He was then asked to take up another fight amid reports that he would earn an additional $500.

Segun Olanrewaju was said to have declined, and was on his way back to Lagos when he was recalled to return to face Jon Mbanugu at Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra, on Saturday.

Reports from Accra claimed Olanrewaju was leading on points before he collapsed in the latter part of the third round.

After a few seconds, the officials noticed something seriously wrong with the Nigerian, BBC reports.

Efforts were made to resuscitate him as he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead after about 30 minutes.

Olanrewaju's mother alleges foul play

Meanwhile, his mother has alleged foul play in the tragic incident, saying her son had faced threats to step down.

According to her, Segun sent a text message some hours before they learnt he had passed away.

She said in a viral footage, per Temilolasobola:

“President Tinubu, please help me. Segun was my only child. He was only five years old when his father died in 1993 during the June 12th saga.

"Since then, I have been raising him all by myself. A few hours to his demise, he sent me a message that he was being threatened to step down for the opponent he had the boxing match with, which he refused.

"It was after the match that we read the message. We didn’t know he had passed away, he already won round 1 and 2.

"It was in round 3 that he collapsed. Please help me. He had a wife and little kids I need justice for my son."

Segun Olanrewaju's mother has alleged foul play over her son's death in Ghana. Photo: Ross Land.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria Taekwondo Federation president dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the president of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, Abdullahi Saidu, sadly passed away on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

It was gathered that the 53-year-old was pronounced dead at about 3am after he was rushed to the hospital following a prolonged illness.

His death has left the Taekwondo community in Nigeria in deep mourning.

Further reports claim that the Chairman of Kebbi State Taekwondo Association had been battling an unknown illness for several years, but despite his health challenges, he continued to promote the sport passionately.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng