Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has dedicated his re-election victory to his late mentor and political boss, Rotimi Akeredolu, the former governor of Ondo state

In a moving tribute, Aiyedatiwa wished Akeredolu was present to witness his re-election victory and declaration by INEC on Sunday, November 17, 2024

Aiyedatiwa was declared the winner of the Ondo state governorship election held on Saturday, November 16; the APC candidate secured 366,781 votes, defeating his rival Agboola Ajayi of the PDP by a wide margin

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, still basking in the euphoria of his re-election for a fresh four-year tenure in office, has paid tribute to his late principal, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu, former Ondo governor, died last year in December after a protracted prostrate cancer and was succeeded by Aiyedatiwa.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the governor dedicated his victory to the late governor, wishing his late principal was present during his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The Lord gives and takes but today he is no more,” the governor said in an emotional-laden voice.

“How I wish he was present in that banquet hall when I was declared in the company of other brother governors. That would have been really good but God knows better.”

Legit.ng reported that was declared the winner of the Ondo state governorship election, which was held on Saturday, November 19.

Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, INEC's presiding officer in the election, announced Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the 18 local governments in the state with total votes of 366,781.

Coming close in the election is Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the poll, who came second with 117, 845 votes.

