A Nigerian woman went to pick up her child from school, but she did not make it home until around 9pm

According to the woman who is based in Lagos, she was held in traffic, which took over the mega city on Wednesday, April 2

The woman said she spent several hours on the road just to drive to her child's school and back home

Nigerians who live in Lagos are sharing their experiences on social media after a traffic gridlock grounded vehicular movement in some parts of the city on April 2.

A mother who also lives in the city was one of those who experienced the traffic chaos when she went to pick her child up from school.

The woman said she arrived home in the night after going to pick up her child from school. Photo credit: TikTok/@chisjourney and X/ @Juddywizard

Source: UGC

In a video she posted on TikTok, the woman, @chisjourney said she left home in the morning to drop her child in school before going somewhere else.

At around 11 in the morning, she started driving to her child's school to pick her up, only to be stuck in traffic.

Before she could get to the school and make it back to the house, it was already past 9pm.

Many commuters in Lagos say they were stuck in traffic on Wednesday, April 2. Photo credit: TikTok/@chisjourney and X/@Juddywizard.

Source: UGC

Another Lagosian shares traffic experience

The woman is not the only Lagosian who shared their experience on the traffic problem.

In a post on X, Olamide Obe said he walked over 5km just to make it home by foot.

The X user said:

"I'm finally settled in my bed after a hectic day in Lagos traffic today. I walked 5.24km tonight just to get home. We had to park the car somewhere safe and started walking home. The craziest thing is that sirens are still blaring loudly on the roads as I was typing this message. Everywhere is still completely blocked. Many people living on the mainland should just forget about getting home tonight. Their best bet is to go back to their offices to sleep or better still to find a cheap hotel to pass the night.

"Even policemen who were escorts to some supposed VIPs were brazenly driving against the traffic with their sirens. Now here is my concern. What if there was an emergency which is a matter of life and death? How will the situation be salvaged for the person in the dire emergency situation?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Lagos traffic gridlock

@jossy said:

"I got home 4am this morning."

@user7642987159714 said:

"Abeg wetin cause the holdup and which area abeg."

@Pleasant said:

"What really happened, what caused it?"

@gracyama said:

"Went to pick my children from school by 2pm, we got home 11:30pm."

@that_kalabarigirl_ said:

"My daughter posted on her status that today is a bad day (yesterday) that was around past 3, I guess, I saw her status thins morning by 2am saying she just got home."

Lagos deploys technology to apprehend traffic offenders

In a similar report, the Lagos state government is set to enforce a new set of fines and penalties for traffic offenses in the state.

The state government will also be deploying new technology to enhance effective traffic management across strategic routes.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi made this announcement at a media briefing on Thursday..

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng