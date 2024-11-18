Re-elected Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa called for collaboration across party lines to build a better Ondo state

Aiyedatiwa vowed to prioritize welfare, economic growth, and citizen participation

PDP’s Agboola Ajayi criticized BVAS delays and raised concerns over the election process

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, recently re-elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for unity among Ondo state residents and political stakeholders following his victory in the 2024 gubernatorial election.

Aiyedatiwa also emphasized the need for collaboration and reconciliation among stakeholders.

The governor elect made this call in a post-election address shared via his X social media handle.

He said:

"Now that the elections are over, it is time to rededicate ourselves to the service of our dear State."

The governor-elect urged residents and political leaders to put aside differences and focus on creating a brighter future.

Aiyedatiwa promises inclusive leadership

The governor reassured citizens of his commitment to an inclusive and participatory government.

Aiyedatiwa pledged to prioritize the welfare of the people while fostering economic growth and progress.

"As your Governor, I promise to continue to run an inclusive and participatory government, where every citizen has a voice and an opportunity to contribute to our collective progress

"We will continue to prioritize the welfare of our people, foster economic growth, and ensure that our state remains a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come," he said.

Aiyedatiwa extends Olive branch to PDP, LP, others

Calling on the opposition party to join in the development of Ondo state, Aiyedatiwa said:

"I therefore want to extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition parties and to invite you to collaborate with us in the onerous task of building a better Ondo State for the overall good of our people.

"Let us put aside our differences and work together to create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our communities."

Ajayi alleges election irregularities

Meanwhile, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raised concerns over the conduct of the election, citing delays and technical issues with the BVAS machine during voting in his hometown of Kiribo.

Ajayi, who secured a landslide victory in his polling unit, expressed dissatisfaction with the process, suggesting it was marred by irregularities.

