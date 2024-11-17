The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC as the winner of the Ondo governorship election

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa secured 366,781 votes, winning across all 18 local government areas and defeating PDP candidate Agboola Ajayi scored 117,835 votes

Reacting, the APC congratulated Aiyedatiwa on his election victory and expressed confidence in his ability to further develop the state

Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted as its candidate and incumbent, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was declared winner of the Ondo state governorship election, which was held on Saturday, November 19.

Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Aiyedatiwa as the winner of Saturday's election on Sunday, November 17.

Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, the presiding officer in the election, announced Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the 18 local governments in the state with total votes of 366,781.

Coming close in the election is Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the poll, who came second with 117, 845 votes.

Ondo guber: APC reacts to Aiyedatiwa's victory

In a swift reaction to the development, the ruling APC in a post shared on its X page on Sunday, congratulated Aiyedatiwa on his victory in the poll.

The party expressed confidence in his ability to further develop the state and build on his achievements for the "greater good" of Ondo residents.

The APC tweeted:

"With this renewed mandate, we are confident that you will build upon your accomplishments, and take the state to even greater heights of social and economic development for the benefit of the good people of Ondo state."

Ondo election: Aiyedatiwa gives condition to accept defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ondo governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said he will only concede defeat in the ongoing governorship election in the state if the poll was devoid of electoral malpractices.

Aiyedatiwa, the APC flagbearer in the election, disclosed this while speaking with reporters on Saturday, November 16, shortly after casting his ballot at Polling Unit 005 Ward 04 in Obenla community.

A video clip which showed the governor making the remarks was posted on Channel TV’s X account.

