Akure, Ondo state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has replaced Olusola Ebiseni with Dr. Olorunfemi Ayodele Festus as the Labour Party candidate in the Saturday, November 16 Ondo state governorship.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the court of appeal, Abuja, on Wednesday, November 13, sacked Ebiseni as the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Ondo state.

Ebiseni was sacked by the court of appeal in Abuja on Wednesday, November 13 Photo credit: INEC/@CrownprinceCom2

The appellate court delivered the verdict in an appeal filed by some LP members on the nomination of Ebiseni as the party’s candidate.

INEC disclosed that it made the decision after receiving the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement of the Court of Appeal which set aside the judgement of the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja Division.

This was made known in a statement issued via the INEC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @inecnigeria on Friday, November 15.

The federal high court in Abuja had earlier ordered INEC to accept Ebiseni as the LP candidate for the 2024 Ondo governorship election.

The Labour Party filed a case at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division where the court struck out the judgement of the FHC for lack of jurisdiction.

“In obedience to the court order, the Commission has restored Olorunfemi Ayodele Festus, whose name was first published as the Labour Party candidate for the 2024 Ondo State Governorship election and uploaded same to our website for public information.”

Facts about Ondo governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the off-cycle Ondo state governorship elections will hold on Saturday, November 16, 2024, across the 18 LGAs.

Seventeen candidates are contesting to take over power from Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng compiled 10 interesting facts including the major contenders in the Ondo gubernatorial election.

