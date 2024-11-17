Ondo Governor Responds as PDP Claims APC Deployed N35 Billion for Vote buying
Akure, Ondo state - Triumphant Lucky Aiyedatiwa, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Ondo governorship election, has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) claim of buying their way to victory.
Recall that speaking on behalf of the PDP candidate in the 2024 Ondo state governorship election, Agboola Ajayi, the party’s state collation agent, Olaniyi Ogungbuji, had accused the ruling APC of deploying over N35 billion to induce voters.
Ogungbuji said:
“This is the end result of the election, but I can tell you that APC as a party deployed over N35 billion to induce the electorate. If this is the future of this nation, I think we are doomed.”
Furthermore, Ogungbuji added that following the PDP's loss, Ajayi and the party leadership would determine the next steps in the coming days.
'Defeated PDP making excuses' - Aiyedatiwa
But reacting in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday night, November 17, monitored by Legit.ng, Governor Aiyedatiwa quashed the allegation.
He said:
''The opposition will want to say that and they will have to make excuses for their failure, but for us, it is what we worked for; the people spoke. There won't be any reason to buy votes because Ondo people know what they want."
Watch Governor Aiyedatiwa's interview below:
After Ondo success, APC eyes 2 states
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC, said the party will try its best to capture all southwest states.
Speaking to the press after the APC's triumph on Sunday, November 17, the former governor of Kano state, disclosed that his party will try to win Osun state in 2026, and Oyo in 2027.
