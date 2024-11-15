Eligible voters in Ondo state are electing a new governor as Lucky Aiyedatiwa completes the second term of the late Rotimi Akeredolu

Although 18 candidates are participating, the race is primarily focused on three contenders: Lucky Aiyedatiwa (APC), Agboola Ajayi (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP)

In a poll by Legit.ng, Nigerians on social media predicted the candidates that may emerge victorious in the election

Akure, Ondo state—Voters in Ondo state are set to elect a new governor on Saturday, November 16, as Godwin Obaseki Lucky Aiyedatiwa completes the second term of the late Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa was sworn in in 2023 following Akeredolu's demise on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Ondo state's electorates are set to elect a new governor on Saturday, November 16.

As voters set to cast their votes, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will emerge the winner in a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter.

According to data released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 18 political parties and candidates are participating in the election.

However, attention is focused on three leading candidates vying for the state’s top position.

Ondo state election: Who are the top contenders?

Though 18 candidates are participating in the poll, only three are considered the top contenders. They are:

Lucky Aiyedatiwa - APC

Agboola Ajayi - PDP

Sola Ebiseni - LP (now replaced by Olorunfemi Ayodele Festus based on court order)

Who will win Ondo governorship election?

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on X (formerly Twitter), 52.3% of the respondents said Aiyedatiwa, the incumbent governor and APC candidate, would win the election, while 33.3% went for PDP's Ajayi.

Meanwhile, 14.4% of the respondents predicted that the LP would win.

Legit.ng notes that this is simply a poll to provide insight into the possible voting pattern. INEC will conduct the voting and officially declare the winner.

Ondo 2024: Yoruba chieftain predicts winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Yoruba chieftain, Barrister Oladotun Hassan, predicted the possible winner of the governorship election in Ondo state.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the legal practitioner explained that Governor Aiyedatiwa has the upper hand in winning the election.

He maintained that the governor and his strongest opponent, Ajayi, would campaign on their achievements and times with the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

