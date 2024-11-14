Another off-cycle election is near as voters get ready to exercise their franchise in Ondo state, southwest Nigeria

Already, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates

Legit.ng reports that the Ondo state governorship election is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 16, 2024

Akure, Ondo state - The 2024 Ondo state governorship election will be held on Saturday, November 16.

Incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is running for election to a full term. Former deputy governor Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is running against him.

Aiyedatiwa of the APC was the former deputy governor who became governor after the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in December 2023.

PDP's Ajayi was the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) gubernatorial candidate in the 2020 election.

Specifically, 18 political parties including the ruling APC and its candidate, Aiyedatiwa; PDP's Ajayi; among others are contesting in the poll.

Legit.ng highlights all the contestants and their parties - as confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Check them out below:

Falaiye Ajibola (A) Akinuli Fred Omolere (AA) Ajayi Adekunle Oluwaseyi (AAC) Nejo Adeyemi (ADC) Akinnodi Ayodeji Emmanuel (ADP) Lucky Aiyedatiwa (APC) Popoola Olatunji Tunde (APGA) Ogunfeyimi Isaac Kolawole (APM) Fadoju Amos Babatunde (APP) Ebiseni Olusola (Labour Party) Olugbenga Omogbemi Edema (NNPP) Ajaunoko Funmilayo Jenyo (NRM) Ajayi Alfred Agboola (PDP) Alli Babatunde Francis (PRP) Akingboye Benson Bamidele (SDP) Adegoke Kehinde Paul (YP) Akinmurele John Otitoloju (YPP) Mimiko Olubamsile Abbas (ZLP)

