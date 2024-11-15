Nigerian cleric, Prophet Valentine Ifedayo, has said the Ondo governorship race between the APC, PDP, Labour Party, and other parties, will end up in court

Legit.ng reports that the 2024 Ondo gubernatorial election is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 16

In a video, Prophet Ifedayo, who often issues prophecies, hinted that the current governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will be announced as the winner

Akure, Ondo state - Prophet Valentine Ifedayo has predicted that the integrity of the 2024 Ondo state governorship election will be challenged in court.

In a recent video seen by Legit.ng, Ondo-born Prophet Ifedayo stated that legal battles are likely to follow the election.

Prophet Valentine Ifedayo spoke as Ondo gets set to hold its gubernatorial election. Photo credits: @A_AgboolaAjayi, @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

He said:

“I asked Him (God) on some of the things to expect. He said we should expect multiple court cases after the election.”

He added:

“And while the first court challenge came. I saw a man seated as it is right now. I saw that after the election, the man still remain on that seat. But I saw a case that was taken to court. And that case that was taken to court, the judgement was declared against the man that is seated now. And this man took the case to another court. And that court favoured him.”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng reports that the 2024 Ondo state gubernatorial election will take place on Saturday, November 16. Incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is running for election to a full term. Former deputy governor Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 16 other candidates are in the contest.

Aiyedatiwa of the APC was the former deputy governor who became governor after the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in December 2023.

Ajayi of the PDP was the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) gubernatorial candidate in the 2020 gubernatorial election.

INEC replaces Labour Party candidate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) replaced Olusola Ebiseni with Olorunfemi Ayodele Festus as the Labour Party candidate in the Saturday, November 16 Ondo state governorship poll.

INEC disclosed that it made the decision after receiving the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgement of the court of appeal which set aside the judgement of the federal high court (FHC), Abuja division.

