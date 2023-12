The acting governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been sworn in as the substantive governor of the state.

Aiyedatiwa’s swearing-in was conducted by the Chief Judge of Ondo state following the demise of late governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, in Germany.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa becomes the new Ondo governor after Akeredolu's death Photo Credit: Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

