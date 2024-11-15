Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Akure, Ondo state - Oluwatoyin Babalola, the resident electoral commissioner (REC) for Ondo state, on Friday evening, November 15, concurred with INEC’s stance that there is no credible evidence of unethical or criminal conduct against her.

INEC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is the electoral body which oversees elections in Nigeria.

Legit.ng recalls that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo had called for Babalola’s removal over her indigeneship.

The party, in a letter addressed to INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the agency’s alleged failure to mention Babalola’s state of origin cast doubt on the integrity of the imminent Ondo 2024 election.

Asked in an interview on TVC News her thoughts on the allegation of potential bias levelled against her, Babalola replied:

“I work under authority and I work with the Independent National Electoral Commission. My commission has responded adequately to the issues raised concerning me and I am satisfied with their response.”

Meanwhile, INEC already assured the people of Ondo that Babalola would ensure impartiality and a free process. The commission urged the PDP to collaborate with it to ensure a free and fair election in the state on Saturday, November 16.

Ondo election: Prophet shares prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Valentine Ifedayo predicted that the integrity of the 2024 Ondo state governorship election would be challenged in court.

In a recent video, Ondo-born Prophet Ifedayo stated that legal battles are likely to follow the election.

