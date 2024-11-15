Troops and police secure borders and flashpoints ahead of the November 16 governorship election to ensure peace

The election is expected to be a direct contest between APC's Lucky Aiyedatiwa and PDP's Agboola Ajayi, with security on high alert

Police Enforce Lockdown: Over 22,000 officers deployed, with a 6 am–6 pm vehicle ban; essential services and voter support prioritized

Akure, Ondo state - As Ondo State prepares for its highly anticipated governorship election on Saturday, November 16, security agencies have mobilized in full force to ensure a peaceful and secure electoral process.

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters announced a comprehensive deployment of troops to border areas and potential flashpoints, reinforcing the Nigeria Police Force's efforts to prevent disruptions and maintain order throughout the state.

Tight security in Osun ahead of polls Photo credit: Nurphotos/@PoliceNG

Source: UGC

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Buba Edward, emphasized that military personnel would support the election by transporting sensitive materials and maintaining security, Vanguard reported.

“Troops are deployed in strength to assist the police in Ondo State for the off-cycle governorship election on November 16,” Edward said.

High-stakes contest between APC, PDP

While 17 political parties are fielding candidates, the election is expected to be a direct face-off between the incumbent APC candidate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and PDP’s Agboola Ajayi.

In the run-up to the polls, both parties have campaigned vigorously, and security officials are determined to prevent any form of violence or intimidation that could hinder the democratic process.

Chief of Defence staff visits Ondo ahead of polls

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, visited Ondo on Thursday, November 14, to evaluate the readiness of security personnel and reinforce the importance of a non-violent election.

Meeting with agency leaders at the 32 Artillery Brigade in Akure, Musa urged officers to exercise professionalism and uphold security standards.

“President Bola Tinubu was impressed with the conduct of the army in the Edo State governorship election. An election should not be warfare,” he said.

The CDS also urged INEC to avoid logistical issues that could undermine the election, specifically noting the importance of timely material distribution.

IGP deploys 22,239 officers, enforces lockdown measures

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has assigned over 22,000 officers to manage security across Ondo State before, during, and after the election, further ensuring a violence-free poll, The Punch reported.

Egbetokun announced a 6 am to 6 pm restriction on all vehicular movement on Election Day, with exemptions for essential services such as ambulances, media, and fire services.

Security escorts for VIPs are banned from accompanying their principals to polling and collation centres to minimize disruptions.

"VIPs and quasi-security personnel will not be permitted to operate during the election, and a strict ban on sirens for unauthorized vehicles will be enforced," stated Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi.

He also affirmed that provisions had been made for the elderly and people with disabilities to facilitate their participation in the voting process.

Ondo 2024: Late Akeredolu’s family dumps Aiyedatiwa

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the Ondo state governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024, the family of the late former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the ASEI Human Rights of Nigeria have declared their support for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Bamidele Akingboye.

During a press briefing in Akure, the state capital, they called on voters to prioritize the integrity and capability of candidates over party affiliations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng