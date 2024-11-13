The 2024 Ondo governorship election on November 16 is expected to be highly competitive, with issues like economic recovery and security at the forefront

Akure, Ondo state - The 2024 Ondo governorship election, scheduled for November 16, is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive race that mirrors Ondo State’s shifting political dynamics.

Among the top contenders, Ajayi Agboola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has centered his campaign on stability and continuity, drawing from his experience as a former deputy governor.

This focus positions him as a relatable choice for constituents familiar with his policy history.

Political background of Agboola

Ajayi Agboola, the former deputy governor of Ondo State, emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2024 governorship election in Ondo.

Known for his prior tenure under the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Agboola has a complex political history, marked by his brief departure from the PDP to join the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) during the 2020 governorship race, which he ultimately lost.

Agboola later rejoined the PDP and participated in the 2023 Senate race, though he was unsuccessful.

Ondo 2024: How Agboola clinched PDP guber ticket

In April 2024, Agboola secured the PDP’s nomination with a decisive victory in the party’s primaries, obtaining 264 votes, well ahead of his closest rival, Kolade Akinjo, who received 157 votes.

The primary election was conducted peacefully with 621 delegates, signifying robust support within the party.

Agboola’s running mate is Samuel Ogunmusi, selected for his experience and complementary skill set, expected to strengthen the PDP’s bid to lead Ondo.

Who are Agbool's major contenders in the Ondo 2024 race

Agboola faces formidable competition from key contenders across major parties. From the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa, also a former deputy governor under Akeredolu, has entered the race and is paired with Olayide Adelami as his running mate.

Representing the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Sola Ebiseni seeks to appeal to young voters and advocates for progressive reforms, as reported by Vanguard.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) fields Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, who brings extensive public service experience, The Punch reported.

