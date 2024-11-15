Ondo Guber 2024: Tinubu Commends INEC, Sends Important Message to Politicians
- President Tinubu calls for peace and respect for democracy as Ondo State prepares for its governorship election
- The President commends INEC for its timely material distribution and readiness for a credible election
- Focus on Security and Integrity: Tinubu highlights security measures and reminds stakeholders to honor the people's right to choose their leaders
Ahead of the highly anticipated governorship election in Ondo State, President Bola Tinubu has called on all political stakeholders and the electorate to maintain peace and respect the democratic process.
The election, scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024, has drawn attention from all corners of Nigeria, with the President urging all parties to carry out their civic duties without fear, before or after the polls.
This was contained in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on information and strategy.
Commending INEC's preparation for the election
The President also extended commendations to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its rigorous preparations for the Ondo governorship election.
Tinubu expressed his satisfaction with the timely distribution of sensitive materials across all 18 local government areas of the state.
"The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has done a commendable job in ensuring that all preparations are in place for a credible election," President Tinubu stated.
The President also praised INEC’s readiness to tackle any potential challenges, emphasizing the importance of having an election process that Nigerians can trust.
Security arrangements for a peaceful election
In addition to INEC’s preparation, President Tinubu highlighted the importance of security during the election period.
He lauded the deployment of security personnel to maintain law and order throughout Ondo State.
"Security forces, led by the Inspector-General of Police and supported by the Chief of Defence Staff, have assured us that they will act professionally and in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act," Tinubu said.
Call for respect for electoral process
Tinubu reminded political candidates and other stakeholders that the ultimate power to govern rests with the people, and this privilege must be honored and respected.
"It is essential that all those vying for office in this election remember that the people grant us the privilege to serve," Tinubu remarked.
He emphasized that the key to furthering Nigeria’s democracy lies in ensuring that the election process remains free, fair, and credible.
Ondo poll: Heavy security as military, police seal borders
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Ondo state prepares for its highly anticipated governorship election on Saturday, November 16, security agencies have mobilized in full force to ensure a peaceful and secure electoral process.
The Nigerian Defence Headquarters announced a comprehensive deployment of troops to border areas and potential flashpoints, reinforcing the Nigeria Police Force's efforts to prevent disruptions and maintain order throughout the state.
Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has assigned over 22,000 officers to manage security across Ondo State before, during, and after the election, further ensuring a violence-free poll.
