Governor Ben Ayade has made history in Cross River by appointing the state's first Muslim non-indigene as commissioner

Adamu Uba Musa from Kano state is the new commissioner for inter-governmental affairs in the south-south state

A senior journalist in the state says the move by the governor will promote inclusion and foster harmony in the state

Calabar - Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has reshuffled his cabinet and sworn in a northerner and 12 others as commissioners.

One of the governor’s new appointees is Adamu Musa from Kano state. He is the new commissioner for inter-governmental affairs in the south-south state.

Governor Ayade tasked the new commissioners to give their best in their various positions. Photo credit: @senatorbenayade

Source: Twitter

A report by the News Agency for Nigeria noted that Eric Anderson, the former culture and tourism commissioner was appointed as the information and orientation commissioner.

Dr Janet Ekpenyong, the former Director-General of the state primary healthcare development agency was appointed as the health commissioner.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Addressing the new appointees in Calabar, the state capital on Tuesday, January 10, Governor Ayade said:

“Your coming on board is not by accident. You have been carefully selected based on your integrity and competence to bring your wealth of experience to bear on our administration.

“Your jobs are all cut out for you, I expect that you make our dear state proud.”

Musa is first Muslim non-indigene commissioner in Cross River state

Sharing more highlights in Musa's appointment, a journalist based in Calabar, the Cross River capital, Jonh Ekpeyong told Legit.ng on Wednesday, Janaury 11 that the new commissioner is the first Muslim non-indigene to hold the position.

Ekpenyong who works for the state-owned Cross River Broadcasting Service, said:

“The appointment has been received with mixed feelings by residents. While some think it is promotes inclusion, others think the governor is pandering to outside interests.

“Personally, I think there is nothing wrong with it. In the north, we have had several southerners holding key positions at the sub-national level.

“Honestly, I think at this point, holding such positions should not be based on where one is from, but it should be judged by the person's antecedents and how he or she has contributed to that society and I believe that was what Governor Ayade was looking out for.”

2023: Albino Foundation tasks political parties on inclusive campaigns

Meanwhile, The Albino Foundation (TAF) has advised candidates and political parties in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to ensure an inclusive campaign in all their programmes.

Ambassador Jake Epelle, CEO of TAF, warned political parties not to take the votes of the People With Disabilities (PWDs) in the country for granted, adding that the disability community has the numbers to change the outcome of the elections at different levels.

He also said that campaign materials should be produced in accessible formats to reach different clusters of PWDs; the visually impaired and persons with albinism among others.

2023: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

In a related development, the Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine foundation has launched a massive plan ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In its unveiling statement issued in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

Source: Legit.ng