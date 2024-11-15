Ondo residents will go to the polls once again on Saturday, November 16, 2024, to elect their governor

In Nigeria, governors are the chief superintendents of the respective states and are voted into power by the electorate, just like every other elective office seeker

Several pundits consider the 2024 Ondo state governorship election the ruling APC's to lose, however, there could be an 'upset'

Akure, Ondo state - On Saturday, November 16, 2024, Ondo state will hold its governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to win. However, a surprise defeat cannot be ruled out.

In this report, Legit.ng identifies some factors that may cause the APC and Lucky Aiyedatiwa to lose the Ondo state governorship election 2024.

1) Economic hardship

Voters may show their anger against the APC due to the current nationwide economic hardship.

Some opposition members feel at the federal level, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is not properly running the economy. In a newsletter titled “It’s Time to Make a Bold Statement”, released on Thursday night, November 14, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state described the forthcoming Ondo state governorship election as a crucial opportunity for Nigerians to demonstrate that their dissatisfaction and frustrations can drive meaningful change.

According to Makinde, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the party capable of rescuing the nation and steering it out of its current economic difficulties, citing the purported developmental strides in PDP-led states as evidence of the party’s capability.

His words:

“I want to remind you that Ondo state is a litmus test for Nigerians to show that their hunger and anger can bring about real change.

“Tell everyone you know that the PDP is the party that can rescue Nigeria."

In the same vein, Umar Damagum, the acting PDP national chairman, appealed to Ondo residents to vote for Agboola Ajayi, the party’s governorship candidate.

Speaking during the PDP’s final campaign in Akure, the capital of Ondo, on Thursday, November 14, Damagum blamed the APC for the cost-of-living crisis in the country.

He said:

“PDP is the only party that has given good governance all over Nigeria."

2) Agriculture

A good number of residents of Ondo state are agriculturalists. Thus, people will wonder why states like Ondo do not have a large amount of industries or agricultural companies.

Ondo state has access to large farmlands and also rivers with plenty of fish but past governors — especially the APC administration which has been in power since 2017 — did not adequately invest in this area.

3) Insecurity

Insecurity is an issue of critical concern in Ondo state.

In June 2022, a mass shooting occurred in a Catholic church in Owo, triggering widespread shock from the Nigerians. The mindless attack left at least 40 people reportedly dead. Some officials of the Nigerian government alleged that the deadly Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) was responsible for the massacre.

In recent years, places like Okeluse and Akoko have witnessed serious attacks and kidnappings.

In April, Ajayi asserted during an interview on News Central TV that the APC is responsible for insecurity in Ondo.

