The Ondo state governorship election is just a few days from now, but major contenders are not leaving any stone unturned, particularly with their campaigns and key manifesto

Interestingly, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is one of the contestants, and 16 other party candidates cleared by INEC are running against him for the top seat

Legit.ng highlighted some interesting facts about Aiyedatiwa, who took over the reins of power in 2023 following the death of his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ondo state, Akure - Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as the seventh civilian governor of Ondo state on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, after the demise of his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa is the APC gubernatorial candidate for Ondo election. Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

Source: Facebook

Aiyedatiwa served as the deputy governor of the state from 2021 to 2023 under late Governor Akeredolu.

Interestingly, he is among the major contenders for the Ondo state gubernatorial election slated for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate is in the hot race to begin his own rein of power for the next four years.

Former deputy governor Agboola Ajayi of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 15 other party candidates are running against him.

Who is Lucky Aiyedatiwa? This article by Legit.ng presents key facts about the Ondo state No.1 citizen.

1. Aiyedatiwa served as NDDC commissioner

Aiyedatiwa is a former commissioner of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He served as the federal commissioner who represented Ondo state on the board of the federal agency from 2018 to 2019.

His role at the NDDC gave him a platform to push for development in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

2) Where is Aiyedatiwa from?

Aiyedatiwa, 59, hails from Obe-Nla, an oil-bearing community in Ilaje local government area (LGA) of Ondo state.

The Ilajes are a distinct migratory coastal linguistic group of Yoruba peoples spread along the coastal belts of Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, and Delta states.

3) About Aiyedatiwa's business empire

As the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Blue Wall Group of Companies, Aiyedatiwa has built a notable business empire since 1996.

His companies include Blue Wall Nigeria Limited, Blue Wall Bureau de Change, and Blue Wall Travels and Tours.

4) His university background

The new Ondo governor obtained a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom (UK) in 2013.

In Nigeria, he studied at the Lagos State College of Education (now Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin, Lagos, and the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo state.

5) Former House of Reps contestant

Aiyedatiwa contested for the House of Representatives for Ilaje/Ese-Odo constituency in the 2015 general elections.

He joined active politics in 2011 as a member of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), now the All Progressives Congress (APC).

7) Aiyedatiwa's wife and children

As reported by Vanguard, Governor Aiyedatiwa is married to Oluwaseun Esther Aiyedatiwa, and the couple has three children.

Despite controversy in 2023 over allegations of domestic abuse, which he denied, his family life remains an important aspect of his personal profile.

8) Survived impeachment

In a dramatic turn of events, Aiyedatiwa survived an impeachment attempt in October 2023 when 11 state assembly members distanced themselves from an attempt to investigate him over alleged misconduct.

After that saga, he resumed office as the acting governor of Ondo state for the second time in seven months.

Read more about Ondo election here:

Ondo guber: Ganduje announces APC’s plan

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Umar Ganduje expressed optimism that the ruling party will secure victory in the November 16 Ondo governorship election.

Ganduje also declared the party's intention to capture the southwest region by winning the Ondo state election.

According to Ganduje, Ondo poll victory will boost President Bola Tinubu's chances and support in the southwest region ahead of the 2027 election.

